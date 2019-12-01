Woman killed during hit-and-run crash in Center Point, deputies seeking suspect

Law enforcement officials are looking for a man they said left the scene of a crash early Sunday morning that killed one woman and injured a man.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a report of an accident at Bully's North bar, located at 510 Iowa Street. The person who phoned in the report said that a vehicle had struck two pedestrians in the parking lot of the bar.

Deputies found a woman dead at the scene. Another man was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle responsible for the accident had left the scene. Witnesses told deputies that it was a gray Chevy Suburban with Iowa plates EQB 231. They said that it was driven by Bret Daniel Klima, 30, of Urbana.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or Klima is urged to call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at (319) 892-6100.