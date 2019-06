Two people were hurt in an ATV crash in Linn County near Lisbon.

It happened a little before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the new construction zone of Hwy. 30 near Green Ridge Road.

Authorities say a 33-year-old and a 14-year-old lost control of the ATV before rolling.

An air ambulance flew the 33-year-old to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries. The teen had minor injuries.