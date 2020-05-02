One seriously injured after Cedar Rapids shooting

One person has serious injuries after a shooting in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue SE around 2:49 p.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, police officers found the driver of a vehicle had struck a pole and that the driver received a substantial injury as a result of a gunshot.

The driver, a 23-year old male, has been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics to receive emergency care.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting.

There is an active, ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

