One round of snow hits Monday night, another comes later this week

This afternoon looks chilly with highs barely in the 40s - but it'll be the warmest day in a while! Our sky stays mostly cloudy with perhaps some thinning at times.

Shortly after sunset, a rain/snow mix develops. It'll turn to all snow by 10 p.m., and this system is a quick-hitter. It'll be gone by 3 or 4 a.m., leaving behind one to two inches of slushy accumulation in most places. There will be less on the pavement, but a few slick streets are possible. Highs will only be around 40 on Tuesday.

Most of us are dry Wednesday, although there is a chance of a rain/snow mix in southern Iowa. That system cranks northeast going into Halloween, probably bringing us more accumulating snow. However, there are questions on the track of that system, which will affect how much we get. No matter what, it'll be cold later this week with highs only in the 30s.