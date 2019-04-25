One person sent to hospital following crash on Hwy. 151

Linn County authorities are investigating a crash on Highway 151 that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash near Linn-Jones Road. They arrived to find it involved a semi and another vehicle.

According to a press release, 48-year-old Francisco Rodriguez-Aparicio, of Florida, was heading south on Highway 151 when a vehicle driven by Claudia Rodriguez-De Nunez, 31, failed to yield. Rodriguez-De Nunez was trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 151 from Linn-Jones Road when she was hit by the semi.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, however, Rodriguez-De Nunez, of Toddvile, who is 8 months pregnant was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.