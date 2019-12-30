One person killed, three injured in crash in Hardin County

A two-vehicle collision killed one person and sent three others to the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:47 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, Iowa State Patrol deputies were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of County Road D20 and County Road S27, or Main Street and Grand Avenue, in Ackley.

Deputies believe that a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling southbound on Main Street, while a semi-tractortrailer was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, with the Eclipse ending up in the ditch on the southeast corner of the two roads, and the semi stopping along the shoulder.

East-west traffic on Grand Avenue does not stop at the intersection of the two roads in a 45 mph speed zone.

A passenger under the age of 18 in the Eclipse was killed in the crash, and the driver and another passenger were injured and taken to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractortrailer was taken to Hansen Family Medical Center in Iowa Falls.

The passenger in the Eclipse who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to law enforcement officials.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Alden First Responders, Alden Fire, Hardin County Emergency Squad, Iowa Falls EMS, Ackley EMS, Williams EMS, and Webster City EMS all assisted in the emergency response.