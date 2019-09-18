One person killed, one seriously hurt, in Fayette County crash

A morning crash in rural Fayette County resulted in the death of one of the vehicles' drivers, according to law enforcement officials.

Benjamin John Campbell, 34, of West Union, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that took place along Iowa Highway 150 near the intersection with South Klock Road. This is around one mile south of Fayette.

At around 7:24 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received a call of a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they found a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a red 1997 Ford F-250 pickup had collided.

Investigators believe the F-250, driven by Cambell southbound on Highway 150, crossed the center line and collided with the northbound F-150 head-on.

The driver of the F-150 pickup was taken to a hospital in Iowa City via helicopter with serious injuries.

Both vehicles are total losses. Highway 150 was closed for a period of time after the accident.

Other responding agencies included Fayette Ambulance, the Fayette Fire Department, the Fayette Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The crash is still under investigation.