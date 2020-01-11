One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Cedar County

A single-vehicle crash killed one person in rural Cedar County on early Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Iowa State Patrol troopers were sent to a report of a crash on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 255, located between the exits for West Liberty and West Branch.

Troopers found a semi-tractortrailer that was in the ditch on the north side of the highway laying on its side. They believe that the truck lost control on the ice-covered roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.