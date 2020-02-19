One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Bremer county

One person was killed in a crash in rural Bremer County on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:52 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a crash in the 2800 block of Iowa Highway 93, located west of Sumner.

Deputies believe that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Isabelle Linn Meyer, 18, of Sumner, was headed eastbound and lost control. The truck went into the ditch on the south side of the road, rolling over and ejecting Meyer from the vehicle.

Meyer was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and died there from her injuries.

Icy road conditions were the likely cause of the crash, according to deputies.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Sumner Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance Service, and Bremer County Dispatch assisted in the emergency response.