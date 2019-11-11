One person killed in morning crash in Washington County

A crash between two vehicles in rural Washington County on Monday morning resulted in the death of one person involved, according to law enforcement.

At around 8:47 a.m. on Monday, November 11, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders received a report of an accident on County Road G6W, also known as Spruce Avenue, north of Sockum Ridge Road, northwest of Crawfordsville.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 1992 Mercury Sable at rest in the south shoulder of the road, and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at rest in the southbound lane. Officials believe that the Sable, while traveling northbound, crossed the center line on County Road G6W and was struck broadside by the Silverado which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Elizabeth Pauley, 30, of Crawfordsville, who was in the Sable was killed in the accident. The occupant of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Pauley was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. Her body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for further evaluation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Ambulance and Fire, Crawfordsville EMS and Fire, the Washington County Medical Examiner, and Beatty and Peterseim Funeral Home assisted in the emergency response.

The accident remains under investigation.