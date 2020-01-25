One person killed in crash between car, semi in Delaware County

One person was killed when a car and a semi-tractortrailer collided on Friday evening, according to law enforcement.

At around 7:09 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, Iowa State Patrol troopers were sent to a report of a crash at the corner of Burrington Road and Iowa Highway 13, just south of Manchester.

Officials believe that a 2005 Nissan Maxima, driven by Sara Kremer, 42, of Lamont, was headed westbound on Burrington Road when it pulled in front of a semi heading southbound on Highway 13. The two vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch on the southwest side of the intersection.

Kremer was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was unharmed.

Manchester Police, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Department of Transportation enforcement division, Manchester Fire and Ambulance, and the Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.