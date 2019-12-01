One person killed in crash between car, semi in Benton County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Benton County on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, the Iowa State Patrol received a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road V66, or 21st Avenue. This is located about three miles south of Van Horne.

Deputies believe that a semi-tractortrailer was traveling westbound on Highway 30, while a 2017 Chevrolet Trax was headed northbound on 21st Avenue. The northbound vehicle failed to stop, according to deputies, sliding underneath the trailer of the semi and ending up in the ditch on the northwest side of the intersection.

The driver of the Trax, Baylee Nicole Hess, 26, of Des Moines, was killed in the accident. The operator of the semi was not injured.

Highway 30 was closed in both directions temporarily while emergency crews cleared the accident.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Van Horne Fire and First Responders, Blairstown EMS and Fire, Keystone Fire, and the Benton County Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the emergency response.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.