One person killed in chain reaction crash involving six vehicles on I-80 in Johnson County

A chain reaction crash on I-80 in Johnson County Friday afternoon killed one person.

I-380 and I-80 in Johnson County on Friday, September 13, 2019. (COURTESY IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION)

The Iowa State Patrol says that a vehicle merged onto eastbound I-80 from 218 started to have mechanical issues and stopped.

The driver was not able to get off the roadway because of road construction.

The slowing traffic caused a chain reaction crash involving six vehicles, including a semi.

Morgan Rosenthal, 52, from Iowa City, was killed in the crash, according to the state patrol’s crash report.

