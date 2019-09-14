One person killed in chain reaction crash involving six vehicles on I-80 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A chain reaction crash on I-80 in Johnson County Friday afternoon killed one person.
I-380 and I-80 in Johnson County on Friday, September 13, 2019. (COURTESY IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION)
The Iowa State Patrol says that a vehicle merged onto eastbound I-80 from 218 started to have mechanical issues and stopped.
The driver was not able to get off the roadway because of road construction.
The slowing traffic caused a chain reaction crash involving six vehicles, including a semi.
Morgan Rosenthal, 52, from Iowa City, was killed in the crash, according to the state patrol’s crash report.