One person killed in chain-reaction accident south of Hudson

A multi-vehicle accident south of Hudson in Black Hawk County left one person dead on Monday morning, officials said.

At around 11:42 a.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies received a call of an accident causing injuries in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 63, also known as South Hudson Road.

According to witnesses that deputies spoke with, a silver crossover sport-utility vehicle was traveling southbound and attempted to pass two pick-up trucks that had livestock trailers containing live elk attached. While passing, the SUV struck a northbound Tesla S head-on, which caused the SUV to hit the southbound pick-ups and their trailers. The Tesla also collided with one of the pick-up trucks and its trailer.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names of victims were released by officials. The incident remains under investigation.