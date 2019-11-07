One person killed in Jones County crash

The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash between a semi and an SUV in Jones County.

According to troopers, a person driving a Dodge Durango was eastbound on Old Dubuque Road at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the driver of the SUV stopped at the intersection with Highway 151, but pulled out into the path of a southbound semi.

The driver of the semi was not injured according to the report.

Authorities have not released the name of the SUV driver.