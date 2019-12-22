One person killed, another injured in Saturday crash near Marshalltown

A two-vehicle accident near Marshalltown resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash on U.S. Highway 30 westbound near mile marker 181, or just west of Marshalltown.

Officials said that a 2001 Toyota Camry, driven by Kim Pfantz, 58, of State Center, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 when it collided with a 2008 GMC Acadia.

Pfantz was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to the UnityPoint Health - Marshalltown hospital and was later released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.