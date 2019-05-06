One person injured in Cedar Falls single vehicle accident

Cedar Falls Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that happened overnight on May 6th.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Center Street at around 1:25 AM. Authorities say the vehicle went off the road and hit a large tree.

A press release says the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was trapped after the crash. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue freed the driver from the vehicle, before paramedics too him to Allen Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.

