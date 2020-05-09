One person injured in early morning assisted living facility fire in Iowa City

Officials said that one person was taken to the hospital after a fire in a unit at a west side assisted living facility on Saturday morning.

At around 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, the Iowa City Fire Department was sent to a report of a structure fire at Melrose Meadows Retirement Community, located at 350 Dublin Drive. The staff reported a fire in one of the assisted living units.

Firefighters arrived and located the fire, which was being kept under control by a sprinkler system. They were able to extinguish the flames within five minutes.

The person living in the unit was able to be evacuated safely by the staff, and nearby units were also evacuated.

Fire department officials said that one person at the facility was taken to the hospital via ambulance. There was no information given about their condition.

Officials estimate the damage to the building at around $20,000.

The Coralville Fire Department, Iowa City Police Department, and Johnson County Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.