One person injured in Hiawatha shooting

Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured one person in Hiawatha late Monday night.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 79 East Clark Street at midnight. Few details have been released but one law enforcement official said that one person had been injured and was transported to a Cedar Rapids-area hospital.

A heavy police presence remains in the area as of 12:30 a.m. with several agencies on the scene including Hiawatha Police, Cedar Rapids Police, Marion Police, the Iowa State Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

No other information has been released.