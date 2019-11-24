One person injured during Sunday night home invasion in Iowa City

Iowa City Police say one person was injured during a home invasion Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Officers responded to a reported home invasion at 2106 Taylor Drive.

The reporting person said five black males, some armed with handguns, broke into her home. One of the males was wearing a black and green camouflage hooded sweatshirt and another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red bandanna around his face.

One victim was struck and injured during the incident, before the males left in a dark SUV. She was treated for a laceration.

University of Iowa Police, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and Iowa City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public's help to identify the subjects involved in this crime. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information, including potential security camera footage, is urged to contact Iowa City Police or Crime Stoppers.

