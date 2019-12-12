One person injured after crash on Williams Boulevard in Fairfax

One person is injured after a crash in an area of Linn County that has seen several crashes over the last couple of years.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Joshua Nguyen was driving on 80th Street drove into the path of another driver on Williams Boulevard in Fairfax a little before four this afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle on Williams Boulevard was injured. Deputies cited Nguyen for failure to obey stop sign.

Over the last five years, there have been 82 crashes along this stretch of Highway 151. The Iowa Department of Transportation has a $16 million dollar plan to make this area safer.

