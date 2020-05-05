One person hospitalized after garbage truck loses control in Linn County

One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash along a road just north of Hiawatha, officials said on Tuesday.

At around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash in the 2700 block of Edgewood Road. Deputies located a garbage truck that had gone off the road and landed on its side in a ditch.

Deputies believe that the driver of the truck, John Bibbs, 48, of Cedar Rapids, lost control in a curve while traveling southbound, causing it to enter the ditch.

The driver was injured in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck was uninjured.

Bibbs was cited for failure to maintain control.

The driver of the truck was using a seatbelt, while the passenger was not, according to officials.

Linn County Rescue, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Hiawatha Police, Robins Police, Monroe Township Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.