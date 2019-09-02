One person hospitalized after garage boat fire in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - One person was hospitalized Monday after a boat caught fire at a Grimes home.
Emergency crews from Grimes, Urbandale, Clive and Polk County responded to reports of a fire at 347 SW Kennybrook Drive.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a boat that had caught fire inside a garage.
Lt. Heath Osberg, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, said 37-year-old David Boots was working on the boat in the garage and that the engine caught fire as he started it.
Osberg said Boots was transported to a hospital for serious burns suffered in the fire.
Firefighters contained the flames to the garage, which sustained smoke and water damage.