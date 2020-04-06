One person hospitalized after Monday morning crash north of Waterloo

One person was injured after a semi tractor-trailer and passenger car collided in rural Black Hawk County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:48 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road, located between Waterloo and Denver.

Deputies believe that a passenger vehicle entered the intersection traveling westbound on Dunkerton Road with their view obstructed by a plastic bag over the passenger-side window. The vehicle struck the side of the semi traveling southbound on Highway 63.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to UnityPooint Hospital in Waterloo with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. They were also cited for failure to yield.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.