One of three people involved in Cedar Rapids crash has died

Cedar Rapids Police say a man hurt in a crash between a dump truck and a MINI Cooper has died of his injuries.

Police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street East.

Authorities say they're still investigating and did not indicate who was at fault in this crash.

The Linn County Medical Examiner's Office says 40-year-old Ian John Austin of Lisbon died of his injuries at the hospital.

Austin was a passenger in the MINI Cooper. The driver of the car, 44-year-old Deah Paulson of Iowa City, is still hospitalized with serious injuries. First responders took both of them to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital.

54-year-old David McNeal of Vinton did not suffer any injuries in the crash. He was driving the dump truck registered to Ken-Way Trucking of Walford.