One new case of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, brings total up to 17

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports one new confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa, bringing the statewide total up to 17.

A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.

For this particular case, the person was tested in Nebraska and is now under isolation. There are still 14 cases in Johnson County, related to an Egyptian cruise, and 1 case each in Carroll, Harrison, and Pottawattamie County.

Gov. Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday to temporarily suspend requirements for food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods by removing restrictions.

Gov. Reynolds in a press conference Friday stated, "As we speak, ten of the Iowans who were quarantined on the Grand Princess Cruise in California will be home tonight. And we are working to bring the remaining ten Iowans home tomorrow." The Governor says all 22 tests completed today came back negative.

Iowa is not experiencing any community spread of the virus, but the Governor says Iowans should be prepared for that to happen. The Governor also advised against closing Iowa's schools.

At the press conference, the Governor also stated, "Throughout the week, we have assembled teams to meet public needs and protect the people of the great state of Iowa. As we prepare for what's ahead, I'm confident that we have the right people in place to do the job."