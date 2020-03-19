One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Johnson County; total up to 22 cases

Johnson County Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings the total up to 22 cases in Johnson County.

JCPH is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to protect vulnerable people during this time.

Health care officials are asking for donations of personal protective equipment or PPE. If a health care office or business would like to donate, they can contact the Johnson County Emergency Management at 319-356-6707. This includes nitrile gloves, procedural masks, N95 respirators, procedural gowns, and face shields.

JCPH recommends that if you are ill to isolate yourself until, you do not have a fever for more than 72 hours, other symptoms improve, and it has been at least 7 days since your symptoms first started.

You can help stop by spread by washing your hands frequently, stay home if you aren't feeling well, take advantage of pick-up or delivery services, and limit you interact with others who are in that high-risk category.