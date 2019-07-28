One more warm and humid day before things change

A period of transition is ahead, as a storm system brings our best chance of widespread accumulating rainfall in a while. Clouds increase today, and showers and storms move in from the west this evening, continuing into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall will generally add up to .25"-.50" with some higher amounts possible. Rain exits early on Monday, and winds turn to the northwest bringing in a cooler air mass. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be common with a general warming trend toward the following weekend.