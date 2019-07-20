One more very hot day with a chance for storms

One more sweltering hot day for Saturday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for much of eastern Iowa. Heat index values once again enter dangerous territory, with readings between 100 and 110 likely. Showers and storms become more likely as the day goes on, with a chance in the north early in the afternoon, and better chances all across eastern Iowa in the evening and overnight hours. Some of those could be severe, with damaging wind the main threat. Heavy rainfall is also possible. Cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow, with upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Some showers and storms linger, especially south. The first part of the work week remains more comfortable, with highs slowly increasing through the week.