One more quiet day, then active the rest of the week

Plan on another nice one today with highs well into the 60s. Look for increasing clouds this afternoon as our next area of low pressure rapidly strengthens to our southwest.

Starting late tonight through Friday, that intense area of low pressure will affect our area. For the vast majority of us this will be a rain event with the northern row of counties in our area at risk for some snow accumulation. Rain is likely later tonight into Wednesday morning with snow possibly mixing in over northern Iowa. Temperatures will be just warm enough tomorrow night through Thursday for our entire area to remain as rain with a few thunderstorms even possible on Thursday. A strong thunderstorm cannot be totally discounted on Thursday afternoon. On the back side of the system, a rain/snow mix is likely on Friday with minimal or no snow accumulation.

Overall rainfall amounts will range from around a half inch south to around two inches north. This may be enough to cause rises on rivers again.

In addition, it'll be very windy from Wednesday through Friday with gusts to at least 40 mph possible.