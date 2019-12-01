One more day of scattered precipitation

The storm system that has been plaguing the area over the past few days begins to finally exit to the east, but not without one last chance of precipitation. This is in the form of a mix of rain and snow early on, replaced by just snow showers as colder air works its way into the region. Some minor snow accumulations are possible, an inch or less, in areas that see repeated snow shower activity. Expect an early day high in the low to mid 30s, followed by slowly decreasing temperatures. Skies will begin to clear tonight, leading to a chilly night in the upper 10s and low 20s. Monday will likely be the coldest day of the 9-day with highs in the low to mid 30s, and things turn milder after that. Highs in the 40s with a fair amount of sunshine for midweek, before things turn a bit more unsettled toward the end of next weekend.

