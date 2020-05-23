One man arrested following report of fight, gunshots in Cedar Rapids

One person was arrested early on Saturday morning following an incident on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids, according to law enforcement officials.

Nyle Thomas Brocks, 27, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, and interference with official acts with a firearm.

At around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of an altercation in the 1500 block of Second Avenue SE. While responding to that incident where a fight was occurring, officers said they heard gunfire nearby.

Another report was called in to law enforcement, describing the location of the shots as being near the intersection of 15th Street SE and Bever Avenue SE. Officers were able to locate shell casings and unspent bullets in the general area.

With the aid of citizens in the area, police were able to locate Brocks hiding behind a home in the 1400 block of Bever Avenue SE. Officers said they also found a gun that was allegedly stolen.

Brocks is being held at the Linn County Jail.