One killed, others hurt in Christmas day crash

One person is dead and two others injured after a crash on Christmas day in Henry County.

Troopers with Iowa State Patrol were among first responders at the scene on Wednesday at 6:13 p.m. at Highway 218 and School Avenue in Olds. The town sits right on the highway between Crawfordsville and Swedesburg.

Troopers say a man from Iowa City was driving when he tried to cross 218, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A second vehicle smashed into the first vehicle broadside.

Iowa State Patrol says 66 year old Craig Meyocks of Dammeron Valley, Utah was driving that second vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt but died of his injuries at the hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle with Meyocks also suffered injuries, and first responders took that person to the hospital via ambulance.

A passenger from the first vehicle, also from Iowa City, also suffered injuries. First responders took that person to the hospital via helicopter.

Iowa State Patrol says charges are pending in this case.