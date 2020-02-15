One killed, one hurt in southeast Iowa crash on Saturday morning

Snowy road conditions were the cause of a Saturday morning fatal crash in southern Iowa, according to authorities.

At around 8:58 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Iowa Highway 23 and 310th Street near the border of Mahaska and Keokuk counties, southeast of Fremont.

Troopers believe that a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Mallory Johnston, of Fremont, was traveling southbound on Highway 23 when it lost control on a curve in the road. Authorities think snow on the road surface caused the vehicle to go off the road, where it overturned and landed on its top.

Johnston was killed in the crash. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Oskaloosa, was injured and taken to a hospital.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Oskaloosa Police Department, and Cedar Township Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

The crash remains under investigation.