One killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Johnson County

Iowa State Patrol said one person died in a wrong-way crash on I-80 in Johnson County Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 234 which is between Oxford and Tiffin.

Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed head-on with a Honda. A third vehicle hit some of the debris from the initial crash.

Two people were flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where one died from their injuries. Another person was taken by ambulance.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

There was no word on why the Sonata was going the wrong direction.