One killed in crash on Highway 38 in Cedar County

Iowa State Patrol said one person has died following a crash on Highway 38 in Cedar County.

Troopers aren't releasing many details, but they say it happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Highway 38 which is south of Tipton.

Iowa State Patrol has not released any names, but troopers said it involved a 2007 Chevy Impala and a 2016 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Chevy went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where they died from their injuries, according to information from troopers.

Authorities closed the road for about two hours.

A second person went to the hospital for injuries. There is no update on their condition.

State patrol said the crash is still under investigation.