Iowa State Patrol said one person died in a single-vehicle crash in Jones County Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Highway 151 at mile marker 63. That's just south of Monticello.

Troopers said a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan was heading south on Highway 151 when the driver crashed into a ditch near Amber Road X44.

The name of the person who died at a hospital has not been released pending family notification, state patrol said.