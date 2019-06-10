One killed in Sumner crash

One person was killed in a crash in Bremer County Sunday night.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Highway 93 in the area of Lifeline Drive in Sumner.

Authorities said a 2017 Ford pickup truck was heading west on Highway 93 when it crossed the center line and went into a ditch before hitting an embankment at Lifeline Drive. The truck then went airborne, landing in the Dollar General parking lot and crashing into a light pole.

The driver, Larry Goodwin, 75, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, died at the scene, according to state patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, 67-year-old Audrey Goodwin, of Fredericksburg, was flown to UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

State patrol did not say what may have caused the driver to drive into the wrong lanes.