One killed in Marshall County crash

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Marshall County.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14, south of Marshalltown. According to Iowa State Patrol, a vehicle was trying to turn left into a driveway when a second vehicle going the other way crashed into it.

A passenger, 36-year-old Matthew Perkins, of Marshalltown, died in the crash, authorities said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

One person went to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for injuries. Two others went to UnityPoint- Marshalltown.

