One killed in Jefferson County crash Friday morning

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 1 south of Fairfield.

It happened just before 1:10 a.m. Friday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Richard Boyd Jr., 50, of Fairfield, was heading northbound on Highway 1 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2008 KIA heading southbound.

Boyd died at the scene, troopers said. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 28-year-old driver in the KIA also did not have a seatbelt on at the time. He went to the hospital though there was no word on his condition.

State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.