One killed in Buchanan County accident Wednesday

One person was killed in an accident in 2300 block of Buffalo Creek Blvd, southeast of Winthrop.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 27th.

According to the investigation, a 2006 Ford F350 operated by Joshua Daniel Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, was traveling southbound on Buffalo Creek Blvd., when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, rolling over and striking a utility pole, shearing the pole in half.

Schmitt was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

The accident remains under investigation.

