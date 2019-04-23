One killed in Black Hawk County crash Monday night

One person died following a crash in Black Hawk County Monday night.

Sheriff's deputies said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to Ford Road, south of Cedar Wapsi Road for a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities said Dennis Gerholdt, 55, was headed north on Ford when he lost control and rolled into the nearby field. He was thrown from the vehicle.

Gerholdt, of Cedar Falls, died at the scene.

There was no word on what caused Gerholdt to lose control.

The crash is still under investigation.