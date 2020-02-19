One juvenile charged after fight involving 10-20 total at Washington High School

An alleged fight that occurred in the halls of a Cedar Rapids high school on Friday has led to one juvenile being charged, with further charges pending, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:13 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to Washington High School, located at 2205 Forest Drive SE, after a report of a fight in the main hallway of the school.

The fight apparently involved 10-20 juveniles, some of which were students from Washington, from other schools, and juveniles who are not attending school, according to law enforcement. Police said that Washington students may have arranged the altercation, and allowed the outsider juveniles into the building.

Police said that one 15-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and rioting. That male student was allegedly involved in instigating the fight and helping to allow the other juveniles inside the building.

Police said that other charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and rioting are pending.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

"We can assure you that this matter is being addressed by Washington administrators and CRPD," Principal John Cline said, in a letter sent to parents of Washington High School students. "We also firmly believe in the importance of partnership and collaboration between our schools, families, and community partners to foster a safe environment for all and to celebrate the positive things hundreds of our students accomplish each day."

The investigation into the matter, which includes coordination with staff from Washington High School, continues.