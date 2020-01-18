One injured in two-vehicle crash due to icy roads

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at County Home Road and Lucore Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the collision around 12 o’clock Saturday. When they arrived, they found two vehicles had collided 100 yards east of the location.

A vehicle driven by a 48-year-old was traveling west bound on County Home Road, and slid across the centerline due to icy road conditions into an east bound vehicle driven by 22 year old.

The 22-year-old was transported to St. Luke’s hospital for possible non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

