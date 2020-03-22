One injured in UTV crash near Troy Mills Road

One person was injured in an accident involving a UTV.

It happened on Sunday at 4:47 p.m. Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies and Linn County Rescue 57 along with the Troy Mills Fire Department and Center Point Ambulance Service were dispatched to an accident with unknown injuries involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Campfire Road ¼ mile east of Troy Mills Road.

After arriving, they found a UTV had rolled over at 3105 Campfire Road.

The driver of the UTV was the only occupant and police stated that he was not wearing a helmet.

Hatch was transported to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation with possible charges pending.

