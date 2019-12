A Dubuque man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday night in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Kevin Vaughn was eastbound on Old Highway Road, near Westmont Heights when he lost control of his vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.

Vaughn was removed from the vehicle and taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque to be treated for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.