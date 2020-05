One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Ave and 15th St SE for reports of shots fired at 8:12 p.m.

Officers located a female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Officer secured the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation however the police department believes this to be a targeted incident.