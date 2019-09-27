One injured after tractor rollover in Fayette County

A man was injured Tuesday after his tractor rolled over in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Tuesday afternoon reporting a tractor had rolled over near 210th Street, west of M Avenue.

Officials say the man was operating a tractor westbound on 210th Street when the tractor had some sort of malfunction with the equipment. This caused the tractor to enter the ditch and roll over.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.