One injured after losing control of motorcycle Sunday

One person was injured after losing control of a motorcycle Sunday.

Around 2p.m. Sunday afternoon, Linn County Sheriff's deputies and other authorities responded to a personal injury accident at 1165 Blaines Crossing Rd.

A 51 year-old resident of Marion, Iowa, was driving eastbound on Blaines Crossing Rd when she lost control of her motorcycle on the loose sand on the edge of the roadway.

She put her motorcycle on its side, sliding into the south ditch, and was transported by Area Ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.