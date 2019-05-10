'One in a million' animal rescue volunteer helps pets before they are adopted

Linda Pisney of Cedar Rapids has a special relationship with dogs that is best understood by seeing her in action.

Pisney is a volunteer at Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids. There, Pisney is known for giving their dogs awaiting adoption lots of love.

"She is one in a million volunteer," said Sonia Brandley, the director at Last Hope Animal Rescue. "She understands that all these animals have the capacity to be pets in a home and she helps give these dogs love here at the adoption center and gets them to their next step."

Pisney has been volunteering for Last Hope Animal Rescue with her husband every week for the past four years. In that time the two have worn many hats, which includes taking care of the dogs' feeding, cleaning, and renovating a playroom among many other duties.

"The people are great here," said Pisney. "It's a just a good organization to be involved with. You feel like a part of it."

To Pisney, the time she spends at the center is not work, it is simply what she is driven to do. That drive has even led her to adopt three dogs from the rescue.

Pisney estimates she has helped hundreds of dogs over the years through her volunteer work. It is a number that is continuing to grow and with it, for her, a sense of satisfaction.